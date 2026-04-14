Trade Yamaha Corporation - 7951 CFD

What is Yamaha Corporation (7951)?

Yamaha Corporation is a multinational corporation known for its diverse range of products including musical instruments, audio equipment, and electronics. The company manufactures pianos, guitars, drums, and other musical instruments, serving both professional musicians and consumers. Additionally, Yamaha produces audio and visual products, motorcycles, and marine engines. Its operations span manufacturing, research and development, and global distribution. Yamaha Corporation is recognized for combining traditional craftsmanship with technological innovation across its product lines.

Yamaha Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday trading, with Borr Drilling Limited trading at ¥1185.2. It has fluctuated between ¥1180.8 and ¥1190.8, reflecting a daily change percentage of -0.8391%.

FAQ: Yamaha Corporation (7951)

What is the current price of 7951 stock?

The current price is ¥1185.2.

Does 7951 pay dividends?

Yamaha Corporation pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7951 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Yamaha Corporation has a registered presence in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai.

What is 7951 best known for?

Yamaha Corporation is most famous for its musical instruments and audio equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 7951?

Commonly shown alongside 7951: ServiceNow, Jet2 plc, Dubai Financial Market PJSC