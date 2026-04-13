Trade Dubai Financial Market PJSC - DFM CFD

What is Dubai Financial Market PJSC (DFM)?

Dubai Financial Market PJSC is a stock exchange based in the United Arab Emirates. It provides a platform for trading securities including equities, bonds, and derivatives. The market facilitates capital raising and investment activities for companies and investors within the region. Dubai Financial Market PJSC operates under regulatory frameworks designed to ensure transparency, fairness, and efficiency in trading. It offers various services including listing, clearing, and settlement to support market participants. The exchange plays a central role in the UAE's financial infrastructure by enabling access to capital markets and promoting economic development.

Dubai Financial Market PJSC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action surrounding Drake & Scull International PJSC, trading at AED1.43. It has fluctuated between AED1.39 and AED1.46, with a daily percentage change of 0%.

FAQ: Dubai Financial Market PJSC (DFM)

What is the current price of DFM stock?

The current price stands at AED1.43.

Does DFM pay dividends?

Dubai Financial Market PJSC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DFM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Dubai Financial Market PJSC has an official presence in Dubai, UAE.

What is DFM best known for?

The company is most famous for operating one of the leading stock exchanges in the UAE.

What assets are typically shown together with DFM?

Commonly shown alongside DFM: China Resources Gas Group Limited, Aena, Tyson Food