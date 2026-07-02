Trade Williams Sonoma - WSM

What is Williams-Sonoma (WSM)?

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality home furnishings and kitchenware. The company operates multiple brands, including Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, West Elm, and others, offering a range of products such as cookware, furniture, décor, and home accessories. Williams-Sonoma serves customers through physical stores, catalogs, and e-commerce platforms. The company focuses on design, craftsmanship, and customer service to maintain its position in the home goods market. It manages supply chain operations and merchandising strategies to respond to consumer trends and preferences. Williams-Sonoma emphasizes sustainability initiatives and corporate responsibility in its business practices.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market action, with Williams-Sonoma currently trading at $226.06. Intraday swings have placed the price between $223.21 and $228.45, accompanied by a daily change of -0.0263%.

FAQ: Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

What is the current price of WSM stock?

Williams-Sonoma's current stock price is $226.06.

Does WSM pay dividends?

Williams-Sonoma pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WSM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Williams-Sonoma operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have a registered office.

What is WSM best known for?

Williams-Sonoma is most famous for its premium home furnishings and kitchenware products.

What assets are typically shown together with WSM?

Commonly shown alongside WSM: AECOM, Mattel, Liberty Latin America Ltd