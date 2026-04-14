Trade AECOM - ACM CFD

What is AECOM (ACM)?

AECOM is a multinational engineering firm that provides design, consulting, construction, and management services to a wide range of clients. The company operates across various sectors including transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water, and government services. AECOM's expertise encompasses infrastructure development, urban planning, and environmental remediation, serving both public and private sector projects globally. The firm is known for its integrated approach, combining technical knowledge with project management capabilities to deliver complex infrastructure solutions. AECOM's operations include architecture, engineering, construction management, and consulting services, supporting sustainable development and resilience initiatives. The company has a diverse portfolio that spans from large-scale transportation networks to water treatment facilities and environmental restoration projects. It maintains a global presence with offices and projects in multiple countries, emphasizing innovation and collaboration in its service delivery. AECOM's role in infrastructure development positions it as a key player in addressing urbanization and environmental challenges worldwide.

AECOM Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by activity in AECOM, with a current price of $85.23. Trading has occurred between $84.84 and $85.87, reflecting a daily change of -0.3171%.

FAQ: AECOM (ACM)

What is the current price of ACM stock?

AECOM's price is currently $85.23.

Does ACM pay dividends?

AECOM pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ACM have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

AECOM has an official regional office located in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is ACM best known for?

AECOM is most famous for its engineering, design, and construction services worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with ACM?

Commonly shown alongside ACM: iShares MSCI EMU Mid Cap UCITS ETF, Toll Brothers, Pilbara Minerals