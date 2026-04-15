Trade Toll Brothers - TOL CFD

What is Toll Brothers (TOL)?

Toll Brothers is an American home construction company specializing in the development and sale of luxury residential homes. Founded in 1967, the company operates across various regions in the United States, offering a range of single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. Toll Brothers focuses on catering to affluent buyers seeking upscale living spaces, often incorporating custom design options and high-end finishes. The company is known for its extensive portfolio of communities, which includes suburban and urban locations. Its operations encompass land acquisition, homebuilding, and related services, supported by a network of sales offices and design centers. Toll Brothers has established a reputation for quality craftsmanship and attention to detail in the residential construction industry. The company also engages in multifamily and rental housing development, expanding its presence beyond traditional single-family homes. Through its comprehensive approach to homebuilding, Toll Brothers contributes to the residential real estate sector by addressing the demand for luxury housing in diverse markets.

Toll Brothers Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the session’s price action as Toll Brothers trades at $140.34. Intraday movements have ranged from $138.62 to $140.68, showing a daily change of -1.3523%.

FAQ: Toll Brothers (TOL)

What is the current price of TOL stock?

The current price is $140.34.

Does TOL pay dividends?

Toll Brothers pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does TOL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Toll Brothers operates in the UAE through authorized partners without a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is TOL best known for?

Toll Brothers is most famous for luxury home building and real estate development.

What assets are typically shown together with TOL?

Commonly shown alongside TOL: Trigano, Algoma Steel Group Inc., Alnylam