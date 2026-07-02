Trade W.P. Carey Inc. REIT - WPC

What is W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC)?

W.P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in commercial real estate. The company focuses on net lease properties, which typically involve long-term leases with tenants responsible for property expenses. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of property types such as industrial, warehouse, office, retail, and self-storage facilities. W.P. Carey operates globally, with investments across North America, Europe, and other regions, maintaining a geographically diversified asset base. The company emphasizes a strategy that balances income generation with capital appreciation by acquiring and managing properties leased to corporate tenants. Established with a history spanning several decades, W.P. Carey has developed expertise in structuring sale-leaseback transactions and direct property acquisitions. Its business model aims to provide stable cash flows through long-term lease agreements while managing risks associated with real estate ownership. The company is recognized for its disciplined approach to portfolio management and tenant diversification within the commercial real estate sector.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday price moves, with W.P. Carey Inc. REIT trading at $71.5. The trading range is from $70.88 to $71.5, and the daily change is +0.5797%.

FAQ: W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC)

What is the current price of WPC stock?

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT is trading at $71.5 today.

Does WPC pay dividends?

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WPC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official regional office.

What is WPC best known for?

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT is most famous for its diversified real estate investment trust portfolio.

What assets are typically shown together with WPC?

Commonly shown alongside WPC: Frontline, UL Solutions Inc, Dorman