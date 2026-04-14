Trade Frontline - FROno CFD

What is Frontline (FROno)?

Frontline is a shipping company engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates a fleet of large crude carriers, including Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax vessels, facilitating the global movement of oil. The company provides maritime transportation services to oil majors, traders, and other entities involved in the energy supply chain. Frontline's operations include vessel chartering, fleet management, and maritime logistics. It is headquartered in Bermuda and maintains a presence in key shipping markets worldwide. The company focuses on efficient fleet utilization and compliance with international maritime regulations.

Frontline Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity with Frontline valued at kr329.85. Trading has occurred between kr326.85 and kr332.65, marking a daily change of -1.0525%.

FAQ: Frontline (FROno)

What is the current price of FROno stock?

Frontline's current price stands at kr329.85.

Does FROno pay dividends?

Frontline pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does FROno have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Frontline has a registered presence in the UAE through its regional office in Dubai Internet City.

What is FROno best known for?

Frontline is most famous for operating one of the largest fleets of crude oil tankers worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with FROno?

Commonly shown alongside FROno: Xtrackers II Eurozone Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF, Moelis & Co, WSP Global Inc