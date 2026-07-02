Trade WSP Global Inc - WSP

What is WSP Global Inc (WSP)?

WSP Global Inc is a multinational professional services firm specializing in engineering and consulting services. The company provides expertise in sectors such as infrastructure, environment, energy, and transportation. It operates through various business lines including advisory, design, and project management, serving both public and private clients worldwide. WSP Global's services encompass urban planning, environmental remediation, and sustainable development, addressing complex challenges in construction and infrastructure projects. The company emphasizes innovation and technical excellence to support large-scale developments and infrastructure improvements. With a global presence, WSP Global collaborates with governments, corporations, and communities to deliver solutions that integrate engineering, environmental science, and project management. Its multidisciplinary approach enables it to contribute to diverse projects ranging from transportation networks to environmental conservation initiatives.

WSP Global Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading in Emera Inc, with WSP Global Inc at C$177.58. It has fluctuated between C$173.23 and C$179.29, recording a daily change of +0.7342%.

FAQ: WSP Global Inc (WSP)

What is the current price of WSP stock?

WSP Global Inc's current price is C$177.58.

Does WSP pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does WSP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

WSP Global Inc has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is WSP best known for?

The company is most famous for providing engineering and professional services worldwide.

What assets are typically shown together with WSP?

Commonly shown alongside WSP: BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc, Renaissance IPO ETF, Paladin Energy Limited