Trade Vontier Corporation - VNT

What is Vontier Corporation (VNT)?

Vontier Corporation is a diversified industrial company engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of technology solutions primarily for the transportation and mobility sectors. The company offers products and services related to vehicle diagnostics, fueling infrastructure, fleet management, and wireless communications. Its portfolio includes hardware and software solutions aimed at improving operational efficiency, safety, and connectivity for commercial and consumer transportation. Vontier serves a global customer base that includes automotive service providers, fuel retailers, and fleet operators. The company operates through multiple business segments, each focusing on specific technology applications within the mobility ecosystem. Vontier's activities encompass research and development, manufacturing, and aftermarket services, positioning it within the industrial technology and transportation industries.

Vontier Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Vontier Corporation's session activity, with Vontier Corporation currently priced at $28.78. Prices have ranged from $28.3 to $29, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.3153%.

FAQ: Vontier Corporation (VNT)

What is the current price of VNT stock?

Vontier's current stock price is $28.78.

Does VNT pay dividends?

Vontier Corporation pays dividends to shareholders.

Does VNT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vontier Corporation operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is VNT best known for?

It is most famous for its transportation and mobility technology solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with VNT?

Commonly shown alongside VNT: iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector UCITS ETF, Open Text Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation