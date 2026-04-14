Trade Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation - 4188 CFD

What is Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (4188)?

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is a major Japanese chemical company engaged in the production and sale of chemical products, performance materials, and health care products. The company operates through various segments including petrochemicals, functional materials, and carbon products. It serves industries such as automotive, electronics, healthcare, and construction. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings focuses on innovation and sustainability, developing materials that contribute to environmental conservation and advanced technologies. The company has a global operational footprint and collaborates with research institutions and industry partners to enhance its product offerings and technological capabilities.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday movements as Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation stands at ¥980.38. The share price has ranged from ¥972.22 to ¥986.91, reflecting a daily change of -0.2147%.

FAQ: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (4188)

What is the current price of 4188 stock?

The last traded price is ¥980.38.

Does 4188 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4188 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation has no official UAE office but operates through partners and distributors in the region.

What is 4188 best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified chemical products and materials.

What assets are typically shown together with 4188?

Commonly shown alongside 4188: ASR Nederland NV, NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd, Gran Tierra Energy Inc