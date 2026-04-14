HomeMarketsSharesMitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Trade Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation - 4188 CFD

980.38+0.23%
The chart shows the 4188 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 980.38, a high of 984.61, and a low of 972.42.
Sell

976.12

Buy

980.38

4.26
Low: 972.42High: 984.61
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread4.26
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close970.42
Open982.01
1-Year Change53.4%
Day's Range972.42 - 984.61

Trade Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation - 4188 CFD

What is Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (4188)?

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation is a major Japanese chemical company engaged in the production and sale of chemical products, performance materials, and health care products. The company operates through various segments including petrochemicals, functional materials, and carbon products. It serves industries such as automotive, electronics, healthcare, and construction. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings focuses on innovation and sustainability, developing materials that contribute to environmental conservation and advanced technologies. The company has a global operational footprint and collaborates with research institutions and industry partners to enhance its product offerings and technological capabilities.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing intraday movements as Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation stands at ¥980.38. The share price has ranged from ¥972.22 to ¥986.91, reflecting a daily change of -0.2147%.

FAQ: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (4188)

What is the current price of 4188 stock?

The last traded price is ¥980.38.

Does 4188 pay dividends?

Dividends are paid by the company via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4188 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation has no official UAE office but operates through partners and distributors in the region.

What is 4188 best known for?

The company is most famous for its diversified chemical products and materials.

What assets are typically shown together with 4188?

Commonly shown alongside 4188: ASR Nederland NV, NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd, Gran Tierra Energy Inc

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