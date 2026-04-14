Trade Gran Tierra Energy Inc - GTE CFD

What is Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused primarily on Latin America. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operations are concentrated in countries such as Colombia and Ecuador, where it holds interests in various onshore and offshore blocks. Gran Tierra Energy employs a range of geological and geophysical techniques to identify and develop hydrocarbon reserves. The company aims to optimize production through enhanced recovery methods and operational efficiencies. It operates within a framework of environmental and regulatory compliance, addressing the challenges associated with energy extraction in diverse geographic and political environments. Gran Tierra Energy's business model emphasizes sustainable resource development and maintaining relationships with local communities and governments. The company contributes to the regional energy supply and participates in the broader oil and gas industry through its exploration and production activities.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday fluctuations, with Garrett Motion Inc priced at $7.86. It has experienced a trading range between $7.61 and $7.77, moving by 0% so far.

FAQ: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

What is the current price of GTE stock?

The stock is currently priced at $7.86.

Does GTE pay dividends?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc pays dividends to its investors.

Does GTE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company operates through partners and distributors in the UAE and does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary.

What is GTE best known for?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is most famous for its oil and gas exploration and production activities.

What assets are typically shown together with GTE?

Commonly shown alongside GTE: SPDR MSCI World Technology UCITS ETF, Imperial, YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETF