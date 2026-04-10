Trade Vinci - DGp CFD

What is Vinci (DGp)?

Vinci SA is a French concessions and construction company operating worldwide. It engages in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects, including transport infrastructure, energy, and public facilities. Vinci's activities are divided into two main segments: concessions and contracting. The concessions segment manages toll roads, airports, and other infrastructure assets under long-term agreements. The contracting segment includes construction, civil engineering, and specialized activities such as electrical works and facility management. Vinci operates through numerous subsidiaries and has a significant presence in Europe and other regions. The company emphasizes sustainable development and innovation in its projects, aiming to integrate environmental and social considerations. Vinci's portfolio includes major infrastructure projects and urban development initiatives, reflecting its role as a leading player in the global construction and concessions sector.

Vinci Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements, as Vinci trades at €136.14. The price range for the session has been between €135.81 and €138.11, reflecting a daily change of -0.0367%.

FAQ: Vinci (DGp)

What is the current price of DGp stock?

Vinci's stock is currently priced at €136.14.

Does DGp pay dividends?

Vinci distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DGp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vinci has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DGp best known for?

Vinci is most famous for its construction and concessions services.

What assets are typically shown together with DGp?

Commonly shown alongside DGp: Renaissance IPO ETF, Keyence Corporation, Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG UCITS ETF