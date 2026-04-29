Trade Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF - VBR CFD

What is Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)?

The Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of small-capitalization value stocks in the United States. It seeks to provide exposure to companies that exhibit value characteristics, such as lower price-to-book ratios and lower expected growth rates, within the small-cap segment of the market. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of stocks that are selected based on their value metrics and market capitalization. It is managed by Vanguard Group, a well-known investment management company recognized for its index funds and ETFs. The fund offers investors a way to gain targeted exposure to a specific segment of the equity market that may behave differently from large-cap or growth-oriented stocks. It is commonly used by investors aiming to diversify their portfolios with an emphasis on small-cap value equities. The fund's investment approach is based on a rules-based methodology to replicate the performance of its underlying index.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session activity, with Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF trading at $229. The intraday price range spans from $228.09 to $230.81, and the daily percentage change is -0.9888%.

FAQ: Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

What is the current price of VBR stock?

The last price recorded is $229.

Does VBR pay dividends?

This ETF distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does VBR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is VBR best known for?

The ETF is most famous for investing in US small-cap value stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with VBR?

Commonly shown alongside VBR: Affiliated Managers, Invesco MSCI World Universal Screened UCITS ETF, Centuria Capital Group