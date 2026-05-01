Trade Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares - VGT CFD

What is Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)?

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index. This index comprises stocks of companies primarily engaged in the information technology sector within the United States, including software, hardware, semiconductors, and IT services. The fund invests in a broad range of technology companies, spanning large, mid, and small capitalizations, to reflect the sector's overall market composition. Managed by Vanguard, the ETF offers investors exposure to the technology industry through a passively managed vehicle with a focus on cost efficiency. It provides a means to participate in the growth and innovation associated with technology firms while maintaining diversification within the sector.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Vanguard Information Technology ETF at $105.07. Throughout the trading day, it has fluctuated between $103.82 and $105.05, recording a daily percentage shift of +1.8425%.

FAQ: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

What is the current price of VGT stock?

Vanguard Information Technology ETF is currently priced at $105.07.

Does VGT pay dividends?

Dividends are distributed periodically to investors in this ETF.

Does VGT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Vanguard does not have a direct office in the UAE but operates via authorized partners and distributors.

What is VGT best known for?

This ETF is most famous for its focus on technology sector equities.

What assets are typically shown together with VGT?

Commonly shown alongside VGT: Aker BP ASA, Coinshares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund, CSL Limited