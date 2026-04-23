Trade US Bancorp - USB CFD

What is US Bancorp (USB)?

U.S. Bancorp is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in the United States. It operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, and payment services. The company serves individual consumers, businesses, and government entities with products including checking and savings accounts, loans, credit cards, and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp emphasizes risk management and customer service across its operations. It maintains a network of branches and ATMs, alongside digital banking platforms. The company is one of the largest commercial banks in the U.S., with a focus on community banking and corporate financial solutions. Its business model integrates traditional banking with technology-driven services to meet evolving customer needs.

US Bancorp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing price action, as US Bancorp is currently valued at $57.02. It has fluctuated between $56.03 and $57.17 during the day, showing a change of +0.7249%.

FAQ: US Bancorp (USB)

What is the current price of USB stock?

The last price recorded is $57.02.

Does USB pay dividends?

US Bancorp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does USB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

US Bancorp has no direct office in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is USB best known for?

US Bancorp is most famous for its diversified banking and financial services.

What assets are typically shown together with USB?

Commonly shown alongside USB: Compass Therapeutics, Inc., Obayashi Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited