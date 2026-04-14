Trade Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - 4502 CFD

What is Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. It is involved in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Takeda's therapeutic focus includes oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and vaccines. The company pursues innovation through extensive research and development activities and strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio. Takeda operates worldwide, serving diverse markets with prescription medicines. It emphasizes patient-centric approaches and aims to contribute to healthcare by addressing unmet medical needs. The company also engages in collaborations with academic institutions and other organizations to advance scientific knowledge.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is priced at ¥5596. The price has ranged from ¥5590.5 to ¥5677.11, reflecting a daily change of -1.0159%.

FAQ: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502)

What is the current price of 4502 stock?

The current price stands at ¥5596.

Does 4502 pay dividends?

The company distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4502 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited maintains a registered presence in the UAE but does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 4502 best known for?

The company is most famous for its global pharmaceutical products and research.

What assets are typically shown together with 4502?

Commonly shown alongside 4502: Puma SE, Colgate-Palmolive, Prologis