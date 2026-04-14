HomeMarketsSharesTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Trade Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - 4502 CFD

5596-1.02%
The chart shows the 4502 stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 5596, a high of 5653.14, and a low of 5593.
Sell

5584.5

Buy

5596

11.5
Low: 5593High: 5653.14
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread11.5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close5648.64
Open5648.44
1-Year Change43.92%
Day's Range5593 - 5653.14

Trade Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited - 4502 CFD

What is Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502)?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. It is involved in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Takeda's therapeutic focus includes oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and vaccines. The company pursues innovation through extensive research and development activities and strategic acquisitions to expand its portfolio. Takeda operates worldwide, serving diverse markets with prescription medicines. It emphasizes patient-centric approaches and aims to contribute to healthcare by addressing unmet medical needs. The company also engages in collaborations with academic institutions and other organizations to advance scientific knowledge.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active market movements, as Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is priced at ¥5596. The price has ranged from ¥5590.5 to ¥5677.11, reflecting a daily change of -1.0159%.

FAQ: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (4502)

What is the current price of 4502 stock?

The current price stands at ¥5596.

Does 4502 pay dividends?

The company distributes dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 4502 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited maintains a registered presence in the UAE but does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is 4502 best known for?

The company is most famous for its global pharmaceutical products and research.

What assets are typically shown together with 4502?

Commonly shown alongside 4502: Puma SE, Colgate-Palmolive, Prologis

Latest shares articles

Oil pipelines
Oil drops on de-escalation hopes, but risks remain
Markets react to the ceasefire deal between the US and Iran with oil dropping over 10% from the recent highs
14:23, 8 April 2026
NVIDIA logo
NVIDIA ignites risk appetite as markets close the week on a stronger footing
NVIDIA's strong results drive sentiment higher as investors had began to doubt the AI narrative.
11:43, 26 February 2026
Tesla stock forecast
Tesla stock forecast: Could Q1 2026 earnings lift targets?
Tesla (TSLA) is a US-listed automotive and clean energy company whose shares trade on the Nasdaq and are closely monitored for earnings performance, delivery data and developments in technology and manufacturing. Explore third-party TSLA price targets and technical analysis.
17:23, 23 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
Related News
Reuters NewsEurope
18 hours ago
Spyre's inflammatory bowel drug shown to reduce disease activity in mid-stage study
Reuters NewsEurope
18 hours ago
Spyre's inflammatory bowel drug reduces disease activity in mid-stage study
Reuters NewsEurope
15:57 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Denali slips as Takeda exits dementia drug partnership
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:21 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Takeda files Form 3 for Chief Human Resources Officer Nicola Greenway
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:19 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Takeda files initial beneficial ownership statement for Chief Medical Officer Awny Farajallah
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:17 (UTC), 6 April 2026
Takeda files Form 3 for President, PDT BU Ramy Ibrahim
Public TechnologiesEurope
17:35 (UTC), 3 April 2026
Denali regains full rights to DNL593 after Takeda ends collaboration
GlobeNewswireEurope
17:30 (UTC), 3 April 2026
Denali Therapeutics Regains Full Rights to Investigational Therapy DNL593 (PTV:PGRN) for GRN-related Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD-GRN)
Reuters NewsEurope
11:27 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Axsome rises as it buys rights to experimental schizophrenia drug
Public TechnologiesEurope
11:07 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Axsome Therapeutics buys global rights to Takeda schizophrenia drug balipodect

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients around the world.
2025-07-01
Victor Flemming Nandwa Søder

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-07-01
Perry Reineke

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-06-29
proinpro

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

2025-06-27
Gio Gvazava

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-27
Douglas

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-22
Jean A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-19
foobarbeer

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-06-19
Casaubon70

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-06-19
dgogidze7

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-05-30
Brigman

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-05-24
Radioilluminati

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
GemzT

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
dmjnoor

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-03-24
Debbie P

The best trading company I've found so far and so easy to use.

2025-02-06
Nouman Butt

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews across TradingView, App Store, Google Play and Trustpilot.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading