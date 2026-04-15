Trade Prologis - PLD CFD

What is Prologis (PLD)?

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics real estate. The company owns, manages, and develops industrial properties such as distribution centers and warehouses that support supply chain and e-commerce operations. Prologis's portfolio is geographically diversified across major global markets, serving customers in retail, manufacturing, transportation, and third-party logistics sectors. The company focuses on properties located near key transportation hubs including ports, airports, and major highways. Prologis emphasizes sustainability and innovation in property management and development, aiming to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The company operates through a combination of owned and managed assets, leveraging market expertise to meet evolving logistics demands.

Prologis Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, as Prologis stands at $138.1. The instrument has seen a daily price range between $136.93 and $138.35, with a daily change percentage of -0.2675%.

FAQ: Prologis (PLD)

What is the current price of PLD stock?

Prologis is trading at $138.1.

Does PLD pay dividends?

Prologis pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does PLD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Prologis operates in the UAE through a regional office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

What is PLD best known for?

Prologis is most famous for its industrial real estate and logistics facilities.

What assets are typically shown together with PLD?

Commonly shown alongside PLD: Public Storage, Woodward Inc, Westgold Resources Limited