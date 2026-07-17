Trade Woodward Inc - WWD

What is Woodward Inc (WWD)?

Woodward Inc is an American company specializing in the design, manufacture, and service of control systems and components for aerospace and industrial markets. Established in the early 20th century, the company develops products that manage the performance, emissions, and safety of engines and turbines. Woodward's offerings include fuel systems, actuators, valves, and electronic controls, which are utilized in commercial and military aircraft, power generation, and industrial machinery. The company serves a global customer base, providing solutions that enhance efficiency and reliability in various applications. Woodward operates through multiple business segments focused on aerospace and industrial sectors, emphasizing innovation and engineering expertise. Its products are integral to the operation of gas turbines, reciprocating engines, and other power systems. The company maintains a network of manufacturing facilities and service centers worldwide to support its operations and customers. Woodward's longstanding presence in the industry reflects its role in advancing control technologies for complex mechanical systems.

Woodward Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday trading, where Woodward Inc is priced at $393.11. Its range during the session stretches from $381.95 to $399.07, with a daily move of 0%.

FAQ: Woodward Inc (WWD)

What is the current price of WWD stock?

The last price recorded is $393.11.

Does WWD pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable) per share.

Does WWD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Woodward Inc has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through local partners.

What is WWD best known for?

The company is most famous for its aerospace and industrial control systems and components.

What assets are typically shown together with WWD?

Commonly shown alongside WWD: ICBC, Vanguard USD Corporate 1-3 Year Bond UCITS ETF, Mediobanca