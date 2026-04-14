Trade Obayashi Corporation - 1802 CFD

What is Obayashi Corporation (1802)?

Obayashi Corporation is a prominent Japanese construction firm specializing in building construction, civil engineering, and real estate development. It engages in the construction of commercial, residential, and public infrastructure projects, including bridges, tunnels, and transportation facilities. The company offers comprehensive services encompassing design, engineering, and project management. Obayashi operates both within Japan and internationally, participating in large-scale development projects. It focuses on innovation, sustainability, and safety in its construction activities, contributing to the advancement of urban infrastructure and community development.

Obayashi Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the trading range observed for Obayashi Corporation, now at ¥3763.7. The price oscillated between ¥3732.8 and ¥3777.6, with an overall daily change of +0.4366%.

FAQ: Obayashi Corporation (1802)

What is the current price of 1802 stock?

Obayashi Corporation's current stock price is ¥3763.7.

Does 1802 pay dividends?

Obayashi Corporation pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does 1802 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Obayashi Corporation has a subsidiary in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 1802 best known for?

Obayashi Corporation is most famous for its large-scale construction and infrastructure projects.

What assets are typically shown together with 1802?

Commonly shown alongside 1802: Invesco MSCI Europe ex-UK UCITS ETF, YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF, Lynas Rare Earths Limited