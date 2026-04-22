Trade United Microelectronics Corp - ADR - UMC CFD

What is United Microelectronics Corp - ADR (UMC)?

United Microelectronics Corporation is a semiconductor foundry company that manufactures integrated circuits for various applications. It provides wafer fabrication services to fabless semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers. The company specializes in advanced process technologies, including logic, embedded memory, and specialty technologies, supporting sectors such as consumer electronics, communications, and automotive. United Microelectronics Corporation operates fabrication facilities and research centers focused on process development and manufacturing efficiency. It plays a significant role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

United Microelectronics Corp - ADR Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Yamaha Corporation valued at $12.69. The intraday range has been from $12.52 to $12.7, accompanied by a daily change of +2.6122%.

FAQ: United Microelectronics Corp - ADR (UMC)

What is the current price of UMC stock?

The last price recorded is $12.69.

Does UMC pay dividends?

United Microelectronics Corp - ADR pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does UMC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

United Microelectronics Corp - ADR operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is UMC best known for?

United Microelectronics Corp is most famous for its semiconductor manufacturing services.

What assets are typically shown together with UMC?

Commonly shown alongside UMC: CleanTech Lithium Plc, Under Armour, Regional Management Corp