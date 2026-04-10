Trade CleanTech Lithium Plc - CTL CFD

What is CleanTech Lithium Plc (CTL)?

CleanTech Lithium Plc is a company focused on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company aims to supply lithium, a critical component in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. CleanTech Lithium engages in identifying and advancing lithium projects, often in regions with favorable geological conditions. The company emphasizes sustainable and responsible mining practices to minimize environmental impact. Its activities include resource evaluation, feasibility studies, and securing necessary permits for development. CleanTech Lithium operates within the broader context of the growing demand for lithium driven by the transition to renewable energy and electrification. The company collaborates with stakeholders to support the advancement of lithium supply chains.

CleanTech Lithium Plc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market movements with CleanTech Lithium Plc at £0.080176. The intraday range extends from £0.069825 to £0.069924, with a daily change of +0.1418%.

FAQ: CleanTech Lithium Plc (CTL)

What is the current price of CTL stock?

The last traded price is £0.080176.

Does CTL pay dividends?

CleanTech Lithium Plc does not currently pay dividends.

Does CTL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

CleanTech Lithium Plc operates in the UAE only through partnerships and distributors without a direct office or subsidiary.

What is CTL best known for?

CleanTech Lithium Plc is most famous for its development of lithium extraction technologies.

What assets are typically shown together with CTL?

Commonly shown alongside CTL: Towne Bank/Portsmouth VA, Macquarie Telecom Group, Flow Traders