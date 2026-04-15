Trade Tourmaline Oil Corp - TOU CFD

What is Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU)?

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. The company operates across several key resource plays in Western Canada, focusing on sustainable and efficient extraction methods. Tourmaline Oil Corp has established a significant presence in the Montney and Duvernay formations, which are known for their substantial hydrocarbon reserves. The company emphasizes operational efficiency and cost management to maintain competitiveness in the energy sector. Its business model integrates upstream activities, including drilling and well completion, with midstream operations such as processing and transportation. Tourmaline Oil Corp also prioritizes environmental stewardship, implementing measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water usage in its operations. The company serves a diverse customer base, supplying natural gas and oil to domestic and international markets. Through its integrated approach, Tourmaline Oil Corp aims to contribute to the energy supply while adhering to regulatory and sustainability standards.

Tourmaline Oil Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading activity, as Shift4 Payments Inc is valued at C$60.73. The session's price has ranged from C$60.14 to C$61.16, showing a daily percentage change of +0.0992%.

FAQ: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU)

What is the current price of TOU stock?

Tourmaline Oil Corp's current price is C$60.73.

Does TOU pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does TOU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tourmaline Oil Corp operates via partners and distributors in the UAE without an official regional office.

What is TOU best known for?

Tourmaline Oil Corp is most famous for its exploration and production of natural gas and oil.

What assets are typically shown together with TOU?

Commonly shown alongside TOU: Air France, Hufvudstaden, Murphy