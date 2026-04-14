Trade Murphy Oil - MUR CFD

What is Murphy (MUR)?

Murphy Oil Corporation is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, and refining of petroleum products. The company operates in various geographic regions, focusing on upstream activities including exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. Murphy Oil also has downstream operations, including refining and marketing of petroleum products. The company’s operations include both onshore and offshore assets, and it participates in joint ventures and partnerships to expand its resource base. Murphy Oil emphasizes operational efficiency and resource management to sustain its production levels. The company’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with a strategic approach to balancing exploration and production activities.

Murphy Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market activity, with Murphy currently at $37.71. It has traded within a range from $37.42 to $38.41, showing a daily change of -3.0365%.

FAQ: Murphy (MUR)

What is the current price of MUR stock?

The latest price is $37.71.

Does MUR pay dividends?

Murphy pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does MUR have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Murphy has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is MUR best known for?

Murphy is most famous for its oil and gas exploration and production operations.

What assets are typically shown together with MUR?

Commonly shown alongside MUR: PayPal Holdings Inc, Griffin Mining Ltd, LPKF LASER+ELECTRON.