Trade Air France-Klm - AFp CFD

What is Air France (AFp)?

Air France is a major French airline headquartered in Tremblay-en-France, near Paris. Established in 1933 through the merger of several airlines, it has grown to become one of the largest carriers in Europe. The company operates a comprehensive network of domestic and international flights, serving numerous destinations across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Air France is known for its full-service offerings, including passenger transport, cargo services, and aircraft maintenance. It is a founding member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance, which facilitates code-sharing and cooperation with other international carriers. The airline's fleet consists of a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, designed to accommodate various route demands. Air France plays a significant role in the French and European aviation sectors, contributing to transportation infrastructure and economic activity. The company also emphasizes sustainability initiatives and innovation in its operations, aligning with broader industry trends toward environmental responsibility.

Air France Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active session trading, with Air France currently valued at €10.12. Its price fluctuations have ranged from €9.8 to €10.245, with a daily change percentage of +2.6436%.

FAQ: Air France (AFp)

What is the current price of AFp stock?

Air France's stock price is currently €10.12.

Does AFp pay dividends?

Air France pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does AFp have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Air France has a registered presence in Dubai Airport Free Zone, UAE.

What is AFp best known for?

Air France is most famous for its passenger airline services.

What assets are typically shown together with AFp?

Commonly shown alongside AFp: Buckle Inc/The, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC, Littelfuse Inc