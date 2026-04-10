Trade Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC - DU CFD

What is Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC (DU)?

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC, commonly known as du, is a telecommunications services provider based in the United Arab Emirates. The company offers a range of services including fixed line, mobile telephony, broadband connectivity, and IPTV services to individual consumers, businesses, and government entities. Established to increase competition in the UAE's telecommunications sector, it operates alongside other major providers in the region. The company's infrastructure supports both urban and rural areas, contributing to the development of the UAE's digital economy. It provides various communication solutions such as voice, data, and managed services, catering to diverse customer needs. The company also invests in network expansion and technology upgrades to enhance service quality and coverage. Its operations encompass retail outlets, customer service centers, and digital platforms to facilitate customer engagement. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company plays a significant role in the UAE's telecommunications landscape by supporting connectivity and digital transformation initiatives across multiple sectors.

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading levels, with Taaleem Holdings PJSC at AED10.3. Market activity shows it moving between AED10.14 and AED10.2, changing by 0% during the day.

FAQ: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC (DU)

What is the current price of DU stock?

The current price stands at AED10.3.

Does DU pay dividends?

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co PJSC pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does DU have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company has an official presence in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is DU best known for?

It is most famous for providing integrated telecommunications services in the UAE.

What assets are typically shown together with DU?

Commonly shown alongside DU: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill UCITS ETF, TELUS Corp (CA)