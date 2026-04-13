Trade Buckle Inc/The - BKE CFD

What is Buckle Inc/The (BKE)?

The Buckle Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women. The company operates a chain of stores offering a variety of branded and private-label clothing items. The Buckle's merchandise includes denim, tops, outerwear, and footwear, targeting a fashion-conscious demographic. The retailer emphasizes a curated product selection and store experience designed to appeal to its customer base. The Buckle manages inventory and merchandising strategies to align with fashion trends and consumer preferences. Its operations include retail store management, e-commerce, and supply chain coordination. The company focuses on maintaining brand identity and customer loyalty through consistent product offerings. The Buckle's retail presence spans multiple locations, serving regional and national markets.

Buckle Inc/The Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session activity, with Brookdale Senior Living Inc trading at $53.94. The shares have fluctuated between $53.35 and $54.5, resulting in a daily change percentage of -2.1001%.

FAQ: Buckle Inc/The (BKE)

What is the current price of BKE stock?

Buckle Inc/The is priced at $53.94 currently.

Does BKE pay dividends?

Buckle Inc/The pays dividends.

Does BKE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Buckle Inc/The operates in the UAE only through distributors without an official regional office.

What is BKE best known for?

Buckle Inc/The is most famous for its casual apparel and footwear retail stores.

What assets are typically shown together with BKE?

Commonly shown alongside BKE: Barratt Redrow PLC, YETI Holdings, Inc., Franklin FTSE Korea UCITS ETF