Trade Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. - 9001 CFD

What is Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (9001)?

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. is a Japanese transportation company primarily engaged in railway operations. It operates an extensive network of railway lines serving the Greater Tokyo area and surrounding regions. In addition to passenger rail services, Tobu Railway is involved in real estate development, retail, and leisure businesses. The company manages commercial facilities and promotes tourism through its transportation services. Tobu Railway integrates transportation with urban development, contributing to regional connectivity and economic activity.

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday activity, with Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. currently at ¥2925.4. Price levels have oscillated between ¥2914.3 and ¥2945.6, marking a daily change percentage of -0.6907%.

FAQ: Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (9001)

What is the current price of 9001 stock?

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd.'s latest price is ¥2925.4.

Does 9001 pay dividends?

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 9001 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. operates in the UAE via partners and distributors without an official office.

What is 9001 best known for?

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. is most famous for its railway transportation services in Japan.

What assets are typically shown together with 9001?

Commonly shown alongside 9001: WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund, Weyer, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc