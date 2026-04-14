Trade Public Service Enterprise Group Inc - PEG CFD

What is Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)?

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is an energy company headquartered in the United States, engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates regulated utilities serving customers primarily in New Jersey and surrounding areas. PSEG's energy generation portfolio includes nuclear, fossil fuel, and renewable energy sources. The company manages transmission and distribution infrastructure and participates in energy markets. It focuses on reliability, environmental sustainability, and regulatory compliance. PSEG also invests in infrastructure modernization and clean energy initiatives. The company plays a significant role in regional energy supply and economic development.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing market fluctuations, with Public Service Enterprise Group Inc at $82.31. It has traded within the daily range of $80.45 to $82.22, with a percent change of +1.2817%.

FAQ: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)

What is the current price of PEG stock?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc's stock price is $82.31.

Does PEG pay dividends?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc pays dividends to investors.

Does PEG have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is PEG best known for?

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is most famous for its electric utility services in New Jersey.

What assets are typically shown together with PEG?

Commonly shown alongside PEG: LifeMD Inc, CBOE, Invesco Global Clean Energy UCITS ETF