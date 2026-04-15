Trade Tenet Healthcare - THC CFD

What is Tenet (THC)?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company operating hospitals, outpatient centers, and other healthcare facilities. It provides a range of medical services including acute care, surgical procedures, diagnostic imaging, and emergency care. Tenet operates in multiple states, managing both general acute care hospitals and specialized facilities. The company’s services extend to ambulatory surgery centers and diagnostic laboratories. Tenet Healthcare focuses on delivering patient-centered care through clinical excellence and operational efficiency. It employs healthcare professionals across various specialties and supports initiatives aimed at improving healthcare quality and accessibility. The company also engages in partnerships and collaborations to enhance healthcare delivery. Tenet’s business model integrates facility management, clinical services, and community health programs to address diverse medical needs.

Tenet Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by intraday market trends, with Tenet Healthcare at $192.52. Its price fluctuated between $191 and $200.04, resulting in a daily change of -1.9569%.

FAQ: Tenet (THC)

What is the current price of THC stock?

The current price is $192.52.

Does THC pay dividends?

Tenet pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does THC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tenet does not have an official regional office in the UAE and operates through partners or distributors.

What is THC best known for?

Tenet is most famous for its healthcare services and hospital management.

What assets are typically shown together with THC?

Commonly shown alongside THC: Tennant Co, Franklin Street Properties Corp, GlobalFoundries Inc.