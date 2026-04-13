Trade Franklin Street Properties Corp - FSP CFD

What is Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP)?

Franklin Street Properties Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. The company primarily focuses on office buildings and other commercial real estate assets located in various urban and suburban markets. Its portfolio is diversified across multiple geographic regions, aiming to generate stable income through leasing activities. Franklin Street Properties Corp operates by leasing space to a range of tenants, including corporate, government, and professional service firms. The company emphasizes maintaining and enhancing property values through active asset management and strategic capital improvements. It also engages in selective acquisitions and dispositions to optimize its portfolio composition. As a REIT, the company is structured to distribute a significant portion of its taxable income to shareholders, aligning with regulatory requirements. Franklin Street Properties Corp plays a role in the commercial real estate sector by providing investment opportunities linked to income-producing properties.

Franklin Street Properties Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, as Friedman Industries Inc trades at $0.6656. The intraday price range has been between $0.6416 and $0.6634, with a daily change of -0.122%.

FAQ: Franklin Street Properties Corp (FSP)

What is the current price of FSP stock?

The current price is $0.6656.

Does FSP pay dividends?

Franklin Street Properties Corp pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does FSP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The company does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through agents and distributors.

What is FSP best known for?

It is most famous for owning and managing commercial real estate properties.

What assets are typically shown together with FSP?

Commonly shown alongside FSP: PriceSmart Inc, Hormel Foods, Acciona