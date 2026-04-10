Trade Acciona, S.A. - ANA CFD

What is Acciona (ANA)?

Acciona is a Spanish multinational company specializing in infrastructure, renewable energy, water, and services. It is involved in the development and management of sustainable projects across various sectors, including construction, energy generation, and water treatment. Acciona's renewable energy division focuses on wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biomass power generation. The company also undertakes large-scale infrastructure projects such as transportation, building, and environmental services. Acciona operates globally, with projects in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It emphasizes sustainability and innovation in its operations, aiming to contribute to the transition toward low-carbon economies. The company integrates environmental and social considerations into its business model, reflecting its commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainable development.

Acciona Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Acciona’s live market price of €240.45. During the day, it has varied between €235.15 and €240.35, with a daily change percentage of +1.4373%.

FAQ: Acciona (ANA)

What is the current price of ANA stock?

Acciona's price is currently €240.45.

Does ANA pay dividends?

Acciona pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does ANA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Acciona has a registered presence in DIFC, Dubai, UAE.

What is ANA best known for?

Acciona is most famous for its infrastructure development and renewable energy projects.

What assets are typically shown together with ANA?

Commonly shown alongside ANA: RBC Bearings Inc, UBS CMCI Composite SF UCITS ETF, Otter Tail Corp