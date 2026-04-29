Trade Hormel Foods - HRL CFD

What is Hormel Foods (HRL)?

Hormel Foods Corporation is an American multinational manufacturer and marketer of branded food and meat products. Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Austin, Minnesota, the company operates through various segments including grocery products, refrigerated foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and international and other. Hormel Foods is known for a diverse portfolio of products ranging from meat and protein items to shelf-stable and refrigerated foods. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, and industrial customers globally. Hormel Foods has a history of innovation in food processing and packaging, contributing to its presence in both domestic and international markets. Its operations emphasize sustainability and responsible sourcing practices. The company also engages in research and development to enhance product quality and meet evolving consumer preferences. Hormel Foods has established a significant footprint in the food industry through acquisitions and organic growth, maintaining a focus on delivering a variety of food products to a broad customer base.

Hormel Foods Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market factors, with Hormel Foods priced at $21.14. It has experienced an intraday range from $20.84 to $21.26, with a daily percentage change of -1.1754%.

FAQ: Hormel Foods (HRL)

What is the current price of HRL stock?

Hormel Foods' current price is $21.14.

Does HRL pay dividends?

Hormel Foods pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does HRL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Hormel Foods does not have an official UAE office or subsidiary and operates through partners.

What is HRL best known for?

Hormel Foods is most famous for its meat and food products.

What assets are typically shown together with HRL?

Commonly shown alongside HRL: Xcel Energy, JOYY Inc., Datavault AI Inc