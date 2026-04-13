Trade GlobalFoundries Inc. - GFSus CFD

What is GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFSus)?

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor foundry company that manufactures integrated circuits for various applications. The company provides fabrication services to semiconductor designers and original equipment manufacturers, supporting a range of technology nodes and process technologies. GlobalFoundries operates multiple fabrication facilities and offers design enablement, manufacturing, and testing services. Its portfolio includes solutions for automotive, mobile, computing, and industrial markets. The company focuses on process innovation, capacity expansion, and customer collaboration to meet the demands of the semiconductor industry. GlobalFoundries plays a role in the global supply chain by enabling the production of chips used in diverse electronic devices.

GlobalFoundries Inc. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market participation, with GlobalFoundries Inc. trading at $49.02. Its intraday range lies between $48.06 and $49.49, showing a daily change of +0.6153%.

FAQ: GlobalFoundries Inc. (GFSus)

What is the current price of GFSus stock?

GlobalFoundries Inc.'s current price is $49.02.

Does GFSus pay dividends?

GlobalFoundries Inc. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does GFSus have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

GlobalFoundries Inc. does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners.

What is GFSus best known for?

The company is most famous for manufacturing semiconductor wafers and chips.

What assets are typically shown together with GFSus?

Commonly shown alongside GFSus: iShares Global REIT ETF, ProShares Ultra Silver, HSBC - HKD