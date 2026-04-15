Trade Tanger Inc - SKT CFD

What is Tanger Inc (SKT)?

Tanger Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of retail shopping centers. The company primarily focuses on outlet centers located across the United States and Canada, offering a range of brand-name and designer merchandise at discounted prices. Established in the early 1980s, Tanger has developed a portfolio that includes numerous properties strategically positioned to attract regional and national shoppers. The company operates through leasing retail spaces to various tenants, including well-known apparel, footwear, and accessory brands. Tanger's business model emphasizes the creation of value through property management, redevelopment, and expansion initiatives. It also engages in activities related to property acquisition and disposition to optimize its asset base. The company is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, and maintains a corporate structure that supports its operations across multiple markets. Tanger Inc plays a role in the retail real estate sector by providing shopping environments that cater to outlet retail consumers.

Tanger Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading with Tanger Inc at $36.31. The intraday price has fluctuated between $36.07 and $36.54, reflecting a daily percentage change of -0.9576%.

FAQ: Tanger Inc (SKT)

What is the current price of SKT stock?

Tanger Inc's last traded price is $36.31.

Does SKT pay dividends?

Tanger Inc pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SKT have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Tanger Inc does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is SKT best known for?

Tanger Inc is most famous for owning and managing outlet shopping centers.

What assets are typically shown together with SKT?

Commonly shown alongside SKT: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd, Saputo Inc, Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF