Trade Saputo Inc - SAP CFD

What is Saputo Inc (SAP)?

Saputo Inc is a Canadian dairy processing company that specializes in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide range of dairy products. Established in the mid-20th century, the company has grown to become one of the largest dairy processors in the world. Its product portfolio includes cheese, fluid milk, cream, cultured products, and dairy ingredients, serving retail, foodservice, and industrial customers. Saputo operates through various subsidiaries and has manufacturing facilities across multiple countries, reflecting its international presence. The company focuses on quality control, innovation in dairy processing, and sustainability practices within the agricultural and food production sectors. Its operations encompass the entire dairy supply chain, from sourcing raw milk to delivering finished products. Saputo's business strategy includes acquisitions and organic growth to expand its market reach and product offerings. The company plays a significant role in the dairy industry, contributing to the global food supply and supporting dairy farmers through its procurement policies.

Saputo Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market moves, as Canadian Apartment Properties REIT trades at C$38.7. Its price has oscillated between C$38.31 and C$39.66, reflecting a daily percentage change of -2.8931%.

FAQ: Saputo Inc (SAP)

What is the current price of SAP stock?

The last recorded price is C$38.7.

Does SAP pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SAP have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Saputo Inc operates in the UAE only through partners and distributors without a direct office.

What is SAP best known for?

Saputo Inc is most famous for its dairy products and cheese manufacturing.

What assets are typically shown together with SAP?

Commonly shown alongside SAP: Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Ameren Corp, Metropole Television