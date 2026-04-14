Trade Ameren Corp - AEE CFD

What is Ameren Corp (AEE)?

Ameren Corporation is a publicly traded energy company headquartered in the United States. It operates through its subsidiaries to provide electric and natural gas services primarily in the Midwest region. The company’s operations include the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as the distribution of natural gas. Ameren serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers, focusing on maintaining reliable energy delivery and infrastructure development. The company invests in various energy sources, including renewable energy projects, to support sustainability and regulatory compliance. Ameren also engages in energy efficiency programs and grid modernization efforts. Its service territory covers parts of Missouri and Illinois, where it holds regulated utility operations. The company’s business model emphasizes regulated utility services, which provide a stable revenue base. Ameren is involved in community initiatives and environmental stewardship as part of its corporate responsibility. It is governed by a board of directors and operates under regulatory oversight from state and federal agencies.

Ameren Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading patterns, with Ameren Corp currently at $112.19. The price has ranged from $110.42 to $112.22 in today’s session, with a daily percentage change of +0.2505%.

FAQ: Ameren Corp (AEE)

What is the current price of AEE stock?

The current trading price is $112.19.

Does AEE pay dividends?

Ameren Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does AEE have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Ameren Corp does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates primarily through partners and distributors.

What is AEE best known for?

Ameren Corp is most famous for its electric and natural gas utility services.

What assets are typically shown together with AEE?

Commonly shown alongside AEE: Pennant Group Inc/The, Synchronoss Technologies Inc, EverQuote Inc