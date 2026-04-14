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Trade Honda Motor Co., Ltd. - 7267 CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 06:06:03
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread2.62
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.013047 %
(-¥3)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.01305%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
¥1,000
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.009176 %
(-¥2)

Trade size with leverage ~ ¥20,000

Money from leverage ~ ¥19,000

-0.00918%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyJPY
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeJapan
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1252.34
Open1272.52
1-Year Change-2.88%
Day's Range1256.94 - 1277.52

Trade Honda Motor Co., Ltd. - 7267 CFD

What is Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (7267)?

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Japan, primarily known for manufacturing automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment. Established in the mid-20th century, the company has grown to become one of the largest automobile manufacturers globally. Honda's product lineup includes a diverse range of vehicles, from compact cars to motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. The company is also involved in the development of engines, robotics, and aerospace technologies. Honda has a significant presence in various international markets and operates numerous manufacturing plants worldwide. The company emphasizes research and development, particularly in areas such as fuel efficiency, environmental sustainability, and advanced safety features. Honda's corporate philosophy integrates innovation with a commitment to quality and reliability. Over the years, the company has contributed to advancements in automotive engineering and has been a notable participant in motorsports. Its operations extend beyond manufacturing to include financial services and other related business segments.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by market activity as Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is valued at ¥1260.16. It has fluctuated between ¥1257.54 and ¥1279.51, showing a daily change percentage of +0.534%.

FAQ: Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (7267)

What is the current price of 7267 stock?

The current price stands at ¥1260.16.

Does 7267 pay dividends?

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does 7267 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has an official regional office in Dubai Internet City, UAE.

What is 7267 best known for?

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is most famous for manufacturing motorcycles, automobiles, and power equipment.

What assets are typically shown together with 7267?

Commonly shown alongside 7267: Yum, Aptiv PLC, Olin

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