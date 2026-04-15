Trade Olin Corporation - OLN CFD

What is Olin (OLN)?

Olin Corporation is an American manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. Founded in the late 19th century, the company has evolved to serve various industries, including agriculture, industrial chemicals, and defense. Olin's chemical segment produces products such as chlor-alkali chemicals, epoxy, and other specialty chemicals used in manufacturing and industrial applications. The company also operates a significant ammunition business, supplying small-caliber ammunition to military, law enforcement, and commercial markets. Olin's operations encompass manufacturing facilities across North America and other regions, focusing on safety, environmental responsibility, and operational efficiency. The company has a history of adapting its product portfolio to meet changing market demands and regulatory requirements. Olin's diverse business model integrates chemical production with defense-related manufacturing, positioning it within multiple sectors of the industrial economy. Its longstanding presence and broad product range contribute to its role as a notable entity in the chemical and ammunition industries.

Olin Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by Olin's market activity, now trading at $27.98. The intraday range extends from $27.74 to $28.95 with a daily change of -4.2959%.

FAQ: Olin (OLN)

What is the current price of OLN stock?

Olin's current price is $27.98.

Does OLN pay dividends?

Olin pays dividends.

Does OLN have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Olin does not have an official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is OLN best known for?

Olin is most famous for its chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy products.

What assets are typically shown together with OLN?

Commonly shown alongside OLN: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF, Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF