Trade Seagate Technology - STX CFD

What is Seagate (STX)?

Seagate Technology is a leading manufacturer of data storage solutions, specializing in hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), and related storage products. The company serves a broad range of customers, including enterprises, cloud service providers, and consumers. Seagate's products are used in computing, networking, and consumer electronics applications, supporting data storage and management needs. The company invests in research and development to advance storage technologies, focusing on capacity, performance, and reliability. Seagate operates globally, providing hardware and software solutions that address the growing demand for data storage in various industries.

Seagate Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live market activity, where Seagate trades at $518.49. Prices have varied from $502.72 up to $522.92, with a daily change percentage of -2.5077%.

FAQ: Seagate (STX)

What is the current price of STX stock?

Seagate's current price is $518.49.

Does STX pay dividends?

Seagate pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does STX have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Seagate has a registered presence in the UAE, including offices in Dubai Internet City.

What is STX best known for?

Seagate is most famous for manufacturing hard disk drives and storage solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with STX?

Commonly shown alongside STX: Community Health Systems Inc, Canadian Natural Resource, LG Display Co