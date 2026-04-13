Trade Canadian Natural Resource Ltd - CNQ CFD

What is Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ)?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is a senior oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company headquartered in Canada. It operates primarily in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, with significant assets in Western Canada, the North Sea, and offshore Africa. The company engages in the development of conventional and unconventional resources, including oil sands and heavy crude oil. Its operations encompass the full value chain from exploration through production, with a focus on sustainable resource management and environmental stewardship. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is recognized for its diversified asset base and integrated approach to energy production, contributing to its position as one of the largest independent producers in Canada. The company also invests in technology and innovation to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact. It serves a broad range of markets and maintains a commitment to regulatory compliance and community engagement in the regions where it operates.

Canadian Natural Resource Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading activity, with Canadian Natural Resource at $47.24. The price has varied within a range of $46.69 to $47.25 today, showing a daily change of +1.9222%.

FAQ: Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ)

What is the current price of CNQ stock?

Canadian Natural Resource's last traded price is $47.24.

Does CNQ pay dividends?

Canadian Natural Resource pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does CNQ have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Canadian Natural Resource does not have a direct presence in the UAE and operates via partners.

What is CNQ best known for?

Canadian Natural Resource is most famous for its oil and natural gas exploration and production.

What assets are typically shown together with CNQ?

Commonly shown alongside CNQ: Peoples Fin, SM Energy, Lithium Americas Argentina Corp