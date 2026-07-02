Trade LG Display Co - LPL

What is LG Display Co (LPL)?

LG Display Co is a South Korean company specializing in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display panels. It is one of the leading producers of display technologies, supplying panels for various applications including televisions, monitors, laptops, mobile devices, and automotive displays. The company is recognized for its development and production of advanced display technologies such as OLED and LCD panels. LG Display operates multiple production facilities and invests in research and development to enhance display performance, energy efficiency, and design flexibility. It serves a global customer base, including major electronics manufacturers. The company plays a significant role in the display supply chain and contributes to innovations in visual technology. Its operations encompass the entire process from panel design to mass production, aiming to meet diverse industry requirements. LG Display's products are integral components in consumer electronics and other sectors requiring high-quality visual displays.

LG Display Co Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by trading fluctuations, as LG Display Co currently trades at $3.61. Its intraday low and high are $3.54 and $3.73 respectively, with a daily percentage change of -1.9391%.

FAQ: LG Display Co (LPL)

What is the current price of LPL stock?

LG Display Co's current price stands at $3.61.

Does LPL pay dividends?

LG Display Co pays dividends via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does LPL have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

LG Display Co operates in the UAE through partners and distributors without an official office.

What is LPL best known for?

LG Display Co is most famous for manufacturing LCD and OLED display panels.

What assets are typically shown together with LPL?

Commonly shown alongside LPL: Saia Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Computer Sciences