Trade Dxc Technology - DXC CFD

What is Computer Sciences (DXC)?

Computer Sciences Corporation, known as DXC Technology, is a global information technology services company. It provides a wide array of IT services including consulting, application development, systems integration, cloud computing, and managed services. The company serves clients across various industries such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and public sector. DXC Technology focuses on helping organizations modernize their IT infrastructure and optimize business processes through digital transformation initiatives. Its operations include delivering technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency, security, and data analytics capabilities. The company maintains a global workforce and operates in multiple countries, supporting clients with end-to-end IT services and solutions.

Computer Sciences Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active intraday moves, with Computer Sciences valued at $12.29. Throughout the day, it has ranged between $11.29 and $12.2, marking a daily change of +6.5084%.

FAQ: Computer Sciences (DXC)

What is the current price of DXC stock?

Computer Sciences' current price is $12.29.

Does DXC pay dividends?

Computer Sciences pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does DXC have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Computer Sciences operates in the UAE via partners and distributors and does not have an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is DXC best known for?

Computer Sciences is most famous for its IT services and consulting solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with DXC?

Commonly shown alongside DXC: Starbucks Corp, American Capital, Gladstone Investment Corporation