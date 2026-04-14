Trade Stifel Financial Corp - SF CFD

What is Stifel Financial Corp (SF)?

Stifel Financial Corp is a diversified financial services holding company providing brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. The company serves individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions through a network of financial advisors and branch offices. Stifel Financial offers a range of services including wealth management, capital markets underwriting, and research. Its operations encompass retail brokerage, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking activities. The company emphasizes client relationships and comprehensive financial solutions to address diverse investment needs. Stifel Financial's business model integrates advisory services with capital markets expertise to support clients' financial objectives.

Stifel Financial Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest price action as Spire Inc is quoted at $80.94. The trading range today spans from $79.11 to $80.99, with a daily change percentage of +1.8623%.

FAQ: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

What is the current price of SF stock?

The current trading price is $80.94.

Does SF pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does SF have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Stifel Financial Corp has no official regional office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates through partners and distributors.

What is SF best known for?

Stifel Financial Corp is most famous for its financial services and investment banking.

What assets are typically shown together with SF?

Commonly shown alongside SF: Aramark, CBRE Group, iShares MSCI South Africa ETF