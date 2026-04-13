Trade iShares MSCI South Africa ETF - EZA CFD

What is iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)?

The iShares MSCI South Africa ETF is an exchange-traded fund designed to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI South Africa Index. The fund offers exposure to a broad range of South African equities, encompassing various sectors such as financials, materials, consumer goods, and industrials. It serves as a tool for investors seeking to gain diversified access to the South African equity market, reflecting the economic landscape and corporate environment of the country. The ETF is managed by BlackRock, a global investment management corporation, and is structured to track the performance of its underlying index through a combination of physical replication and optimization techniques. It is utilized by investors aiming to incorporate emerging market exposure into their portfolios, particularly focusing on South Africa's market dynamics. The fund's holdings include large and mid-cap companies, providing a representation of the South African economy's key industries and market segments.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by active trading in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, now at $72.47. It has moved between $70.43 and $72.33 so far, with a daily change of +0.3901%.

FAQ: iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

What is the current price of EZA stock?

The current price stands at $72.47.

Does EZA pay dividends?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF does not pay dividends.

Does EZA have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

The ETF is available in the UAE via partners and distributors without a direct regional office.

What is EZA best known for?

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF is most famous for offering exposure to South African stocks.

What assets are typically shown together with EZA?

Commonly shown alongside EZA: Orezone Gold Corporation, PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF, Mama's Creations Inc