Trade SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund - STWau CFD

What is SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STWau)?

The SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund is an exchange-traded fund designed to track the performance of the S&P/ASX 200 Index, which represents the largest 200 companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange by market capitalization. The fund provides investors with diversified exposure to the Australian equity market, covering a broad range of sectors including financials, materials, healthcare, and consumer discretionary. It operates by holding a portfolio of stocks that closely mirrors the index composition, aiming to replicate its returns before fees and expenses. The fund is managed by a financial services company specializing in exchange-traded products and investment management. It offers a passive investment approach, making it a tool for investors seeking to gain broad market exposure in a cost-effective manner. The SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund is part of a larger family of funds that track various indices globally, providing access to different markets and asset classes.

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by live trading, with SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund currently at A$80.681. The trading range today is between A$80.519 and A$80.859, and the daily price change corresponds to -0.062%.

FAQ: SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STWau)

What is the current price of STWau stock?

The fund's latest price is A$80.681.

Does STWau pay dividends?

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund does not distribute dividends directly.

Does STWau have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

This fund does not have a physical office or subsidiary in the UAE and is accessed through financial intermediaries.

What is STWau best known for?

The fund is most famous for tracking the performance of the S&P/ASX 200 index.

What assets are typically shown together with STWau?

Commonly shown alongside STWau: SOS Limited, Rapid7, IAG - EUR