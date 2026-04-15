Trade Rapid7, Inc. - RPD CFD

What is Rapid7 (RPD)?

Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company that provides advanced analytics and automation solutions to help organizations manage and reduce cyber risk. The company offers a range of products and services including vulnerability management, incident detection and response, application security, and cloud security. Rapid7's platform integrates data from various sources to provide comprehensive insights into security posture and threats. It serves a diverse client base across multiple industries, including finance, healthcare, retail, and technology. The company focuses on enabling security teams to improve efficiency and effectiveness through automation and actionable intelligence. Rapid7 also provides professional services such as penetration testing and security consulting. Its solutions are designed to support compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards. The company operates globally, with offices and customers around the world, and contributes to the cybersecurity community through research and threat intelligence sharing.

Rapid7 Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by the latest trading activity, with Rapid7 currently at $5.76. During the session, it has moved between $5.24 and $5.78, showing a daily change of +7.1295%.

FAQ: Rapid7 (RPD)

What is the current price of RPD stock?

The last recorded price for Rapid7 is $5.76.

Does RPD pay dividends?

Rapid7 pays dividends to its shareholders via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RPD have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Rapid7 has an official regional office presence in the UAE through its subsidiary located in Dubai Internet City.

What is RPD best known for?

Rapid7 is most famous for its cybersecurity solutions and vulnerability management software.

What assets are typically shown together with RPD?

Commonly shown alongside RPD: Reliance steel, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Bumble Inc.