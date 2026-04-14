Trade Reliance Steel - RS CFD

What is Reliance steel (RS)?

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a metals service center company engaged in the processing and distribution of a broad range of metals products. The company supplies steel, aluminum, stainless steel, and other metals to various industries including aerospace, automotive, construction, and manufacturing. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates a network of service centers that provide value-added services such as cutting, shaping, and finishing metal products to meet customer specifications. The company focuses on inventory management, customer service, and technical support to serve its diverse client base. Its operations span North America and include multiple subsidiaries.

Reliance steel Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by ongoing trades, with Reliance steel now at $324.12. The session’s price range extends from $322.62 to $327.58, reflecting a daily change of +0.474%.

FAQ: Reliance steel (RS)

What is the current price of RS stock?

The current trading price is $324.12.

Does RS pay dividends?

Dividends are paid via cash distributions (if applicable).

Does RS have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Reliance Steel operates in the UAE through partnerships and distributors without an official regional office or subsidiary.

What is RS best known for?

Reliance Steel is most famous for distributing metal products and related services.

What assets are typically shown together with RS?

Commonly shown alongside RS: Tenable, Constellium SE, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc