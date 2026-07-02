Trade Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp - WAB

What is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is an American company specializing in the design and manufacture of products and systems for the rail industry. The company provides a range of technologies including braking systems, rail control solutions, and digital services aimed at enhancing the safety, efficiency, and reliability of rail transportation. Its offerings extend to freight and transit rail markets, supporting both equipment manufacturers and rail operators. The company has a global presence with operations and customers spanning multiple continents. It focuses on innovation in rail safety and operational performance through advanced engineering and technology integration. The company also emphasizes sustainability and environmental responsibility within its product development and operational practices. It has a history rooted in the development of air brake technology, a critical component in rail safety. The company is recognized for its contributions to rail industry standards and continues to play a significant role in advancing rail transportation infrastructure worldwide.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current intraday activity, as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is priced at $262.88. The session's price range lies between $262.22 and $266.17, with a daily change of -0.4773%.

FAQ: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)

What is the current price of WAB stock?

The current stock price stands at $262.88.

Does WAB pay dividends?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp pays dividends to its shareholders.

Does WAB have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp operates in the UAE via distributors without an official regional office.

What is WAB best known for?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp is most famous for manufacturing railway braking systems and related products.

What assets are typically shown together with WAB?

Commonly shown alongside WAB: IHI Corporation, Sage Group plc, POET Technologies Inc