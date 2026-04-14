Trade IHI Corporation - 7013 CFD

What is IHI Corporation (7013)?

IHI Corporation is a Japanese engineering corporation specializing in heavy machinery and industrial equipment. Founded in the 19th century, the company has developed a diverse portfolio that includes aerospace, energy, industrial machinery, and infrastructure equipment. IHI is known for its production of gas turbines, jet engines, and shipbuilding components, contributing significantly to various sectors such as power generation, aviation, and transportation. The company also engages in environmental and energy solutions, including renewable energy technologies and pollution control systems. IHI operates globally, serving both domestic and international markets through its manufacturing facilities and engineering services. Its business structure encompasses engineering, procurement, and construction projects, reflecting a comprehensive approach to industrial development. The corporation emphasizes technological innovation and sustainable practices, aiming to address challenges in energy efficiency and environmental impact. IHI's longstanding presence in the industrial sector underscores its role as a key player in Japan's manufacturing and engineering industries.

IHI Corporation Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current session trading, with IHI Corporation holding at ¥3302.2. The day's price oscillated between ¥3238.7 and ¥3349.8, marking a daily change of +0.3326%.

FAQ: IHI Corporation (7013)

What is the current price of 7013 stock?

The stock price is currently ¥3302.2.

Does 7013 pay dividends?

IHI Corporation provides dividends to its shareholders.

Does 7013 have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

IHI Corporation operates in the UAE through partnerships and does not have a direct regional office or subsidiary in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.

What is 7013 best known for?

IHI Corporation is most famous for its heavy machinery and engineering solutions.

What assets are typically shown together with 7013?

Commonly shown alongside 7013: Trex Co Inc, Wisdomtree Enhanced Commodity EX-Agriculture UCITS ETF, Lloyd Growth Equity UCITS ETF