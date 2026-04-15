Trade Sonic Automotive Inc - SAH CFD

What is Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)?

Sonic Automotive Inc is an automotive retailer engaged in the sale of new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and repair services. The company operates a network of dealerships representing various automotive brands, offering a range of vehicles including cars, trucks, and SUVs. In addition to vehicle sales, Sonic Automotive provides financing, insurance, and extended warranty products. The company also operates collision repair centers and offers parts and service to support vehicle maintenance. Sonic Automotive serves customers primarily in the United States and focuses on delivering a comprehensive automotive retail experience. The company’s operations are influenced by automotive market trends, consumer demand, and manufacturer relationships. It is subject to regulatory requirements related to automotive sales, financing, and environmental standards. Sonic Automotive emphasizes operational efficiency and customer service within the competitive automotive retail industry.

Sonic Automotive Inc Stock Price Today: Live Overview

The price today is shaped by current trading conditions, with Madison Square Garden Sports Corp at $67.04. The stock has moved between $66.69 and $67.81, with a daily change of -1.6755%.

FAQ: Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH)

What is the current price of SAH stock?

The stock is priced at $67.04.

Does SAH pay dividends?

Sonic Automotive Inc pays dividends to shareholders.

Does SAH have a formal corporate presence or regional headquarters in the UAE?

Sonic Automotive Inc does not have a registered office or subsidiary in the UAE and operates via local partners.

What is SAH best known for?

Sonic Automotive Inc is most famous for its automotive dealership operations and vehicle retail services.

What assets are typically shown together with SAH?

Commonly shown alongside SAH: Societe BIC, Thomson Reuters, Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc